The University of Ghana has announced the reappointment of Mrs Mary Chinery-Hesse as the Chancellor of the University of Ghana for a second five-year term.

Mrs Chinery-Hesse’s appointment takes effect from 1st August 2023 to 31st July 2028.

Mrs Mary Chinery-Hesse, who was appointed as the first female Chancellor of the University of Ghana in 2018, has had distinguished careers in Ghana’s Civil Service and at the United Nations.

A statement from the University of Ghana noted that Mrs Chinery-Hesse “is an important voice on economic and development issues, an ardent defender of human and women’s rights, and an advocate for African imperatives, conflict resolution and mediation.”

She was the first African woman to be appointed Resident Coordinator of the UN System, and the first African woman to attain the rank of Under Secretary-General of the United Nations.

In addition to her appointment as the first female Chancellor of the University of Ghana in August 2018, Madam Chancellor has also distinguished herself in various capacities among which are the following: A Friend of the African Union Panel of the Wise. A Former Chief Advisor to the President of Ghana. A Retired Deputy Director-General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and Former Vice-Chairperson of the National Development Planning Commission

Mrs Chinery-Hesse was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree by the University of Ghana, her Alma Mater, in 1991, the first female product of the University of Ghana to be so honoured.

In November 2021, she was awarded an honorary Doctor of Science Degree in Economics by the University of London.