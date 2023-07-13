Africa’s leading World Cup goalscorer, Asamoah Gyan, says Ghana’s Black Stars are used to booking their place at the Mundial and, therefore, he is hopeful that the team will do so once again.

Ghana have been at every World Cup since 2006 except 2018, and will be expecting to book a place in the 2026 edition as well.

To do that, Ghana will have to navigate Group I in the qualifiers, facing off against Mali, Madagascar, Central African Republic, Comoros and Chad.

Speaking after Thursday’s draw, Gyan said expectations are high in Ghana because the Black Stars have become used to qualifying for the global showpiece.

‘Since 2006 when we first qualified, we’ve been consistent except in 2018. It looks like we’re getting used to the World Cup. Expectations are high back home but the hope is that we’ll qualify,” he said.

The qualifying series will begin on November 13, 2023.