An audio recording capturing President Akufo-Addo’s remarks about James Gyakye Quayson at a campaign rally was played in open court during the proceedings of the Assin-North by-election trial on Thursday, July 6.

The audio became a point of reference for Tsatsu Tsikata, the lawyer representing Quayson, in his argument against alleged prejudicial remarks made against his client.

Tsikata moved an application on behalf of Quayson, requesting a hold on the trial until the Court of Appeal determines the appeal challenging the court’s decision to hear the case on a daily basis. He emphasized that the President’s remarks violated Quayson’s right to a fair trial.

However, the Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, interjected, expressing his view that it was unfair to play only a portion of the audio.

He believed that playing only 15 seconds of the recording lacked proper context and insisted that the full video should have been presented to the court.

Tsikata countered, arguing that denying the application for a stay would imply a predetermined outcome of the trial. He stressed the importance of considering the potential impact of the President’s remarks on the fairness of the proceedings.

Meanwhile, the High Court has adjourned the case to July 11 to deliver a ruling on the application for a stay of proceedings.