Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew has pointed out the gulf in class between his side and Arsenal ahead of the first London derby for Place in the 2023-2024 English Premier League season.

He said this in an interview with South African media outlet Super Sport ahead of Palace’s clash with Arsenal at Selhurst Park tonight at 19:00 GMT.

Crystal Palace scored a 1-0 win over Sheffield United in the opening round of league games away from home and the veteran Black Stars player stated the Eagles want to finish as high as possible at the end of the season in the standings.

“Arsenal is a big team we are not in the same bracket. They fight for (a) top four (standing) or maybe even winning the league. We are a team that wants to finish as high as possible so it’s two different categories but we still have our part to play”

Palace finished 11th in the standings last season after a late surge following the reappointment of Roy Hodgson as manager.