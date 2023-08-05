Accra High School held an inter-faith prayer session on Friday, August 4, as part of the school’s centenary celebrations.

Founded on August 17, 1923, by Rev. James T. Roberts, Accra High School is one of the oldest and most renowned senior high schools in the country, boasting a long list of alumni who have contributed immensely to the development of Ghana.

The event took place in the school’s auditorium and included both Christian and Islamic ministrations and prayers.

Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, the spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, along with Rear Admiral Tahiru, led Quranic recitals and prayers, followed by Reverend Kinsley Ababio leading Christian worship songs to uplift and thank God for 100 years of producing responsible and educated citizens.

Reverend Gwendolyn Cudjoe and a host of others led the congregation through scripture readings.

The Bishop of the Greater Accra Methodist Church Diocese and the president of the 1971 year group, Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Borlabi Borte, also graced the congregation and ministered, offering prayers for the growth of the school.

Themed the “Revival of Faith,” the gathering also brought together the various year groups of the school, creating a sense of unity and celebration.

Initially located at Beach Avenue in Aayalolo, a suburb of Accra, Accra High School was founded with the massive support of scholars of the highest intellectual and moral calibre, including Lawyers, Doctors, Civil servants, and merchants who had their University education in the United Kingdom.

Rev. Roberts was ably assisted by Barristers J.A. Glover-Addo, Harry Riberio, E.O. Quist, and G. Akilakpa Sawyer, Dr. E.V. Nanka-Bruce, and Messrs J.A. Vanderpuye, John Buckman, S.O. Akiwumi, A. J. Ocansey, J. P. Garshong, and Charles Kojo Bruce.

As the school continued to excel and achieve success in its educational efforts, Accra High School, which had operated as a private school, was granted official recognition by the government and became a government public school under the Convention People’s Party.