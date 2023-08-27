The Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the North-East region, Walibe Amos says the attack on the campaign coordinator for Alan Kyeremanten has been exaggerated.

In a press statement, he dismissed reports that the agent, Ali Zakaria, was attacked by supporters of flagbearer aspirant Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mr Walibe explained that the incident was an altercation between the agent in question and the regional youth organiser of the party and not an attack by thugs.

“There was an altercation between the said polling agent of Hon. Alan Kojo Kyeremanten and our regional youth organizer when the agent attempted to prevent the youth organizer from putting his thumb-printed ballot paper into the ballot box. The agent’s reason was that our regional youth organizer had shown his vote to bystanders.

“So he rushed to snatch the thumb-printed ballot paper from the regional youth organizer. The youth organizer resisted him and hit the agent with his elbow leading to the agent falling on the ground.

“The hit also caused a cut on the agent’s forehead causing him to bleed. People around ran to the scene and held the youth organizer and some also helped the agent to his feet. When we realized he was bleeding, the regional minister and the regional chairman of NPP whisked him away and the regional minister rushed him to the Baptist Medical Center for treatment. He was quickly replaced with another agent and the voting resumed to a successful end.”

The incident happened on Saturday, August 26, during the NPP’s Super Delegates Conference. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia won the super delegates conference with a total of 629 votes, representing 68.15% of the total valid votes.

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong came in second with 132 votes, or 14.30% while former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen placed third with 95 votes, or 10.29%.

Read the full statement below:

26th August, 2023

For Immediate Release

ALLEGED ASSAULT ON ALAN’S AGENT IN THE NORTH EAST REGIONAL SUPER DELEGATES’ VOTING CENTER EXAGGERATED

It has come to the attention of the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the North East Region of media reportage about an alleged assault on a polling agent of Hon. Alan Kojo Kyeremanten. I wish to state on authority that it is an exaggerated story.

There was an altercation between the said polling agent of Hon. Alan Kojo Kyeremanten and our regional youth organizer when the agent attempted to prevent the youth organizer from putting his thumb-printed ballot paper into the ballot box. The agent’s reason was that our regional youth organizer had shown his vote to bystanders. So he rushed to snatch the thumb-printed ballot paper from the regional youth organizer. The youth organizer resisted him and hit the agent with his elbow leading to the agent falling on the ground.

The hit also caused a cut on the agent’s forehead causing him to bleed. People around ran to the scene and held the youth organizer and some also helped the agent to his feet. When we realized he was bleeding, the regional minister and the regional chairman of NPP whisked him away and the regional minister rushed him to the Baptist Medical Center for treatment. He was quickly replaced with another agent and the voting resumed to a successful end.

The incident was a purely two-man affair and not a mob action. The regional youth organizer acted involuntarily to prevent Alan’s agent from snatching his thumprinted ballot paper by incidentally hitting the agent with his elbow leading to his fall and bleeding.

It is therefore not proper and unfair for anybody to report that Alan’s polling agent was beaten mercilessly in the North East Region. If it was a deliberate attack, policemen on duty would have effected the arrest of the culprits. In fact, the policemen on duty at the voting center outnumbered the civilians in the hall. So it wouldn’t be difficult for the police to arrest any culprit if there was any deliberate breach of law and order.

……Signed…..

Walibe Amos

(NE/R CD, NPP)