The second day of “This is Ghana Exhibition,” organized by Citi TV/Citi FM, continued today, August 27, at the forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

Numerous exhibitors presented their diverse range of products and services.

Attendees had the opportunity to explore a variety of made-in-Ghana products, engaging with them through sight, sound, taste, and experience.

The exhibition featured a gathering of more than 300 exhibitors over a two-day period. This platform offers local Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), startups, research and manufacturing industries, indigenous corporate entities, and home-grown businesses in Ghana the chance to showcase their native products and services.

Running from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM each day, the two-day exhibition attracted thousands of patrons.

“This is Ghana Exhibition” was powered by Citi TV and Citi FM and proudly sponsored by MTN MOMO, Nalo Solutions, Pan-African Savings and Loans, SNV Ghana, and EK Brand Consult.