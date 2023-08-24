The new head office of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) at North Ridge is fast taking shape, despite public uproar and criticism over its $250 million cost.

When citinewsroom.com visited the site, it was observed that there were workers on site busily working on the project.

The Minority in Parliament has threatened to march to the premises of BoG to drag Governor Dr. Ernest Addison and his deputies from office if they fail to resign within 21 days.

The Minority is angry about the cost of the new headquarters, which they say is excessive and unnecessary as well as the losses incurred by the BoG during the 2022 fiscal year.

They argue that the BoG could have renovated its existing headquarters for a fraction of the cost.

The BoG has defended the cost of the new headquarters, saying that it is necessary to ensure the safety and security of the bank’s operations. The bank says that a structural integrity assessment conducted on its current headquarters revealed that the building is no longer fit for purpose.

The BoG says that the new headquarters is currently at 41% completion and is expected to be completed by September 2024.

The construction of the new headquarters has also been criticized by some architects and engineers, who say that the design is not in keeping with the architectural heritage of Accra.

Despite the criticism, the BoG has said that it is committed to completing the new headquarters.