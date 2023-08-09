The National Labour Commission (NLC) has rescheduled a meeting with the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) to Wednesday, August 16.

This comes after CETAG wrote to the NLC to postpone the meeting that was originally scheduled for today, August 9, on the grounds that its leaders are not available.

CETAG has been on strike since August 1, following the government’s failure to implement the agreed terms of their conditions of service.

The Head of Public Affairs at the NLC, Mr. Charles Bawa Duah, said: “I remember in their letter they indicated that they want to appear on August 15, but we made them understand that we don’t sit on any other days apart from Wednesdays. So they are to come to us on August 16. In the same vein, we have written to their employers, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, the Ministry of Education, and all relevant stakeholders, to also come for the hearing.”

“The Commission, with its powers from section 139 of the Labour Act, has directed them to call off the strike with immediate effect. There might have been some miscommunication between their employer and the association, and that is what has brought about all these. And so we are still looking forward to their appearance.”

CETAG has been on strike, demanding payment of outstanding allowances owed to its members.

Students at some Colleges of Education, both in the Ashanti Region and Greater Accra Region, last week expressed fears that the current academic calendar could be affected if concerns by striking members of CETAG are not immediately resolved.