Former Minister of Communications, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah has accepted his elevation as the National Democratic Congress’ Director of Elections and IT ahead of the 2024 polls.

His appointment was announced in a press release issued on Thursday, August 24, 2023, and signed by the NDC’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey.

Dr. Omane Boamah takes over from Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, who has served in the position since 2019.

He expressed his excitement about the appointment in a press statement, and thanked the leadership of the NDC for the trust reposed in him and pledged to work toward winning power for the party.

Below is Dr. Omane Boamah’s acceptance press statement.

PRESS STATEMENT

“I accept to take charge of the NDC Elections and IT Directorate.”

I humbly accept my appointment as Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC). I am excited to work with an excellent election management and IT team. Our team has proven itself and demonstrated viability and promise in the recent NDC Presidential Primaries and the Assin North Constituency Parliamentary by-election.

To our Leader and 2024 flag bearer, President John Dramani Mahama, Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, and the entire NDC leadership and supporters, I promise to work tirelessly and contribute my best to secure victory for the party and all Ghanaians in the 2024 elections.

With my experience as the NDC’s Deputy Campaign Coordinator for the 2012 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections and my understanding of the impact of technology and unbiased research on modern-day elections, I commit to working loyally, cooperatively, strategically, meticulously, effectively, efficiently, and resiliently to help bring the NDC back to power on January 07, 2025.

We did it together in 2008 and came out of opposition. We must repeat it in 2024 to build the Ghana we want together.

#BuildingGhanaTogether #TheGhanaWeWant #OrganiseDontAgonise

SIGNED:

Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah

Former Minister for Communications

Medical Practitioner; Health Policy Planning & Financing Analyst.