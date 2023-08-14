The Onion Sellers Association of Ghana has urgently appealed to the government for assistance as a significant quantity of onions, sent to various markets in the Ashanti Region, had gone bad due to the border closure in Benin.

This unfortunate situation arose from the recent military takeover in Niger, which has led to border closures and subsequent delays in the transportation of goods.

As a result, over 500 sacks of onions have deteriorated, causing substantial financial losses for onion sellers who are now grappling with the consequences.

Ali Umar, the spokesperson for the Onion Sellers Association of Ghana, highlighted the dire predicament faced by the traders. He emphasized that their trucks remain stranded at the border due to the closure, preventing the timely arrival of the goods.

“Our trucks are still at the border, they are not able to allow them for them to come over. We need support from the government because some of us, have to go and borrow money.”

“…So if it has come like this, it is not easy to pay the money back. So we really need the support. If the government can support us with something, we will be really grateful,” he stated.