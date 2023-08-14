The 35-year-old man accused of defiling over 12 children in Wa, the Upper West regional capital is expected to appear before the Wa Circuit Court today.

Rashid Ahmed was remanded last Monday by the circuit court after he was charged with 12 counts of defilement.

Though the charges were read to the accused, his plea was deferred until Monday, August 14, to allow prosecutors to conclude their investigation.

Rashid Ahmed until his arrest on August 4 was on the run after a resident of Wa lodged a complaint against him at the Upper West Regional police CID for having canal knowledge of over 30 children in Wa.

According to police sources, he had been evading capture for the past two months.

On Monday, August 7, a significant number of parents, family members of the alleged defiled girls, and individuals from various backgrounds gathered at the Wa Circuit Court to catch a glimpse of the accused and to observe the legal proceedings.

The Upper West regional director of the Department of Children praised the efforts of the police and urged residents in the region to expose individuals whose actions negatively impact the development of children