The annual signature euphoria and packed atmosphere at Ghana’s largest gathering of Ghanaian-made products and services, “This is Ghana Exhibition,” once again came to life for two days from August 26 to August 27 at the forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

This year’s edition was top-notch as it raised the bar compared to previous editions.

Over 300 exhibitors presented their products and services during the two-day exhibition, allowing attendees to experience a diverse array of made-in-Ghana products.

Thousands of Ghanaians trooped to the AMA forecourt to patronise the creatively packaged quality indigenous products put together by some illustrious Ghanaian entrepreneurs to boost the economy.

One-stop shop for all products and services

The exhibition provided an invaluable platform for local Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), startups, research and manufacturing industries, home-grown businesses, and indigenous corporate bodies in Ghana to highlight their indigenous products and services.

Patrons were able to buy anything they wanted, from processed food to clothing, personal effects, to technology, to research, and so on.

It was possible for one to buy a month’s worth of groceries from the exhibition and even have a wedding or any memorable ceremony planned out and perfectly executed with products and services showcased at the fair.

Cross-sectoral knowledge sharing

The knowledge shared among SMEs, startups, home-grown businesses, and indigenous corporate bodies from different sectors at the exhibition will go a long way in helping the growth of the various operators.

Some problems in businesses are identical, while others are distinctive. Whichever it may be, the owners share their wins and struggles with each other, which will pave the way for smooth sailing when such problems arise in the future.

Networking opportunities

An encouraging trend that was observed during the exhibition was the interaction among the various owners of the various businesses and start-ups.

As one exhibitor put it, the invaluable networking opportunity he gained will help him in scaling up his business, partnering with others, and building a strong brand image for his start-up.

Increased visibility and brand awareness

The exhibition increased the visibility of the over 300 businesses, start-ups, and organizations that registered and showcased their products and services.

The event was broadcast on Citi FM and Citi TV and also on all Citi media platforms, making exhibitors and their products and services known and accessible to the millions of followers of the stations.

Increased sales and profit

This is the priority of every for-profit business. Sales went well for most of the exhibitors. For some, it was a significant day for their start-ups because they recorded high sales in a day.

For one exhibitor, he did not anticipate that his product would be sold out shortly after his arrival, so he had to wait over an hour to restock his stand to serve his customers.

“This is Ghana Exhibition” is powered by Citi TV and Citi FM and proudly sponsored by MTN MOMO, Nalo Solutions, Pan-African Savings and Loans, SNV Ghana, and EK Brand Consult.