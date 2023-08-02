The Governing Council of the University of Education, Winneba, has appointed Professor Stephen Jobson Mitchual as the next Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba.

Prof. Mitchual takes office on 1st October 2023. He comes with over 20 years of teaching and administrative experience in the Higher Education sector.

Prof. Mitchual holds a PhD in Wood Science and Technology obtained from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in 2014; an MSc. in Wood Technology and Management awarded by KNUST in 2005; and a BSc. in Agriculture Engineering obtained from KNUST in 1993. He also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Education obtained from the University of Cape Coast in 1998.

Prof. Stephen Jobson Mitchual is a Professor of Wood Science and Technology. He was appointed a Lecturer in the Department of Design and Technology Education, University of Education, Winneba, Kumasi Campus in 2003, promoted to Senior Lecturer in 2011, and subsequently promoted to Associate Professor in 2015. In 2021, he was promoted to Professor by AAMUSTED.

Within the period that he had been in the employ of UEW and AAMUSTED, he has held various positions, including Dean, Faculty of Applied Sciences and Mathematics Education from 2019/2020 academic year to 2022, Dean of the Faculty of Technical Education from September 2017/2018 academic year to 2020, Vice-Dean of Student Affairs for the 2007/2008 and 2015/2016 academic years, Head of the Department of Construction and Wood Technology Education from 2013 to 2015, and Examinations Officer for 2011/2012 and 2012/2013 academic years. He is currently the Ag. Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Ag. Dean of the School of Graduate Studies of AAMUSTED.

Prof. Mitchual has served on several Boards and Committees of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) and AAMUSTED. He also served on the Governing Council of UEW from 2014 to 2018 as Convocation representative and is currently on the Governing Council of AAMUSTED as Ag. Pro-Vice-Chancellor.

As an academic, Prof. Mitchual has taught and supervised projects/theses at both the undergraduate and graduate levels for over twenty (20) years. His areas of specialization are wood biomass energy, wood machining, sawmill safety and issues in technical education. He has successfully conducted several studies in these areas and published the findings in a wide range of reputable international journals.

He is a professional member of the Society of Wood Science and Technology, USA, American Association for Precision Engineering, USA, Ghana Science Association, and the Chartered Institute of Administrators and Management Consultants, Ghana.