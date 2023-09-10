Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has promised to give the National Democratic Congress (NDC) a “showdown” in its strongholds in the 2024 general elections.

He said the NDC knew he had a competitive advantage over it, particularly in its strongholds, including the Zongo communities and the Volta Region, which is why the party was scared he would emerge as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Dr Bawumia was speaking to party loyalists in the Oti Region on Saturday during his campaign tour in the region.

“People in the Zongo communities say they doubt that the NPP will ever make Dr. Bawumia the flagbearer for the upcoming 2024 general elections. However, if they do bring Bawumia, we will vote massively for him. Thus, the NDC will lose massively in their two strongholds, the North and the Zongo communities, should Bawumia emerge as flagbearer.”

“I will also win more votes for the NPP in the Volta Region. Therefore, I will shake all their strongholds. That is why they (NDC) do not want Dr. Bawumia to emerge as the flagbearer. Because they know that as flagbearer, I will give them a showdown in their strongholds,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Director of Conflict Resolution of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba, says his party is not afraid of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and is therefore not concerned if he becomes the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party.

He said the NDC would have been afraid if Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen had become the flagbearer of the NPP.

Speaking in an interview on news analysis programme, The Big Issue on Citi TV on Saturday, Amaliba said: “Dr Bawumia is the least person that the NDC is afraid of. Indeed, we would have been afraid of Alan more than Bawumia… Indeed, if Bawumia emerges the winner, our campaign will be much easier than if it were Alan Kyerematen.”