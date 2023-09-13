The Ranking Member on the Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament, Governs Kwame Agbodza has urged the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to intensify education on its decision to make any changes to the current driver’s license.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has announced it will begin phasing out all old driver’s license cards issued before September 2017.

The DVLA says these old cards will be replaced with smart driver’s license cards.

The exercise will take effect immediately and will run until March 31, 2024. After that date, all old card driver’s licenses will be rendered invalid by the DVLA.

In a Citi News interview, Mr. Agbodza who has raised concerns with the decision said the DVLA must inform the public properly of the new changes to the driver’s license.

“If you fundamentally want to change driving licenses, I feel that even before you go out talking about this, you do it the other way round. Carry the public along in terms of consultation and the interest groups such as the drivers, transporters, and everybody on how the law will work and embark on public education so that by the time you write the letter and give a deadline for the change, the average driver knows.”