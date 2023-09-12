The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akufo Dampare, has vehemently denied allegations that he visits former President John Dramani Mahama.

Dr. Dampare, while addressing the matter before the Parliamentary committee probing the leaked audio, emphasized the role of a police officer in providing services to the citizens, highlighting that former President Mahama is a part of the Ghanaian populace to whom he would willingly offer service if necessary.

One of the officers involved in the leaked tape had alleged that secret meetings were occurring between Mr. Mahama and the Inspector General of Police.

However, when questioned before a parliamentary committee, Dr. Dampare categorically stated, “I don’t visit former President John Dramani Mahama, and he doesn’t visit me. I’m a professional police officer, we are servants of the people, including the former president. Whoever is involved, as long as there is a police service to be provided, I have a constitutional duty and responsibility to get it done”.

Furthermore, Dr. Dampare strongly refuted claims that he had engaged in secret dealings with the former president, denouncing such allegations as falsehoods. He asserted his commitment to carrying out his duties without bias or prejudice, stating, “I’m a policeman who is not into politics. I’m not into politics, I’m a professional police officer, and I don’t do such things.”

When questioned about the appropriateness of an IGP interacting with the former president, Dr. Dampare clarified, “The position of Inspector General of Police, and by extension, every police officer is to serve the good people of this country, of which the former president is one of those. And there’s nothing wrong with that.”