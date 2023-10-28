More than 2,000 residents in the Kpandai district of the Northern Region have been displaced by the flooding caused by the spillage from the Bagri dam.

The spillage has submerged about 43 communities, destroying buildings and properties and leaving residents in dire circumstances.

Affected communities include Lonto, Sika Kura, no 1 and 2, Kpadjai, Gyeakope, Tetekura, and Vuvukope, among others.

It takes three hours to drive from the Kpandai town to the relocated communities, and travellers must navigate three dams using canoes en route.

Citi News upon visiting the communities where they had been relocated to, observed the unfavourable living conditions there.

Sanitation and hygiene were major challenges, as there were no proper sanitation facilities, leading to open defecation, inadequate bathing facilities, and a scarcity of potable water.

Makeshift structures dotted the area, and residents endured the pungent stench of contaminated water. Interviews with some of the displaced residents revealed their plight.

Residents drink water from a community well, despite concerns about its safety.

The community faces a looming health crisis, with diarrhea, malaria, and other illnesses on the rise.

The assemblyman, Naami Jonathan, clarified to Citi News that the flood was not a result of the Akosombo dam but rather the Bagri dam.

He appealed to the government and other charitable organizations to assist the affected residents.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) is yet to dispatch any relief supplies to the area.