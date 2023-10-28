The town of Yendi, the traditional capital of the Northern Region, was buzzing with excitement on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, as the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, arrived to perform the sod-cutting ceremony for the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) Project.

The historic event took place at the forecourt of the Gbewa Palace.

On his arrival, the Vice President was greeted by a crowd of enthusiastic locals who were eager to witness this historic event.

Accompanied by Hon. Daniel Botwe (MP), Minister for Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development, and O.B. Amoah (MP), Minister of State responsible for Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development, as well as local officials and project managers, they were well received by His Majesty Ndan Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama II, the Overlord of the Dagbon Traditional Area.

In his speech, the Vice President emphasized the government’s commitment to creating job opportunities for the youth. He praised the SOCO project for its potential to transform the local economy and improve the lives of the people.

Dr. Bawumia was quick to add that the sod-cutting of 15 projects within the Yendi Municipality is to pave the way for the construction of all 582 projects under the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) Project, which is being executed in 48 beneficiary Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs), primarily in the northern part of Ghana, for the 2023 fiscal year.

“This is a very important and timely intervention aimed at addressing some key emerging and recurring challenges in the northern part of Ghana”.

The SOCO Project according to the Vice President is a $150 million Credit Facility Project secured by the Government of Ghana from the World Bank to implement the Project in forty-eight (48) Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in six (6) regions of the country.

“The distribution is as follows: Northern – eight (8) District Assemblies, North East – six (6) District Assemblies, Upper East – all the fifteen (15) District Assemblies, Upper West – all the eleven (11) District Assemblies, Savannah – four (4) District Assemblies and Oti – four (4) District Assemblies,”.

Dr. Bawumia noted that the Project has been conceived and designed to address the effects of the spillover of conflicts and extremism from the Sahel Region; reduce vulnerability because of exposure to the impacts of climate change; strengthen local institutions; improve economic opportunities and build public trust.

“In this regard, it focuses mostly on border communities in these Regions where the citizenry especially women and youth are exposed and susceptible to the threats of terrorism from the Sahel Region. Thus, the Project focuses on dealing with issues relating to Fragility, Conflicts, and Violence (FCV).”

The Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu, said that the SOCO project is expected to finance investment in social infrastructure such as schools, markets, CHPS Compounds, and pharmacies, which will directly impact the lives of the people, especially the vulnerable.

He added that other areas include feeder roads, boreholes, ICT centres, as well as recreational facilities such as astro turfs and parks, and information centres.

“Indeed, these are also particularly targeted for our vulnerable youth who are exposed to various forms of danger, especially in the light of violent extremism”

Promoting Local Economic Development according to the Northern Regional Minister would be greatly improved with support from SOCO.

“The Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion Project is also expected to contribute to the prevention of conflict spillover from neighbouring countries by improving the socio-economic resilience of our people and stemming the impact of climate change and environmental degradation.”

His Majesty Ndan Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama II, the Overlord of the Dagbon Traditional Area, demonstrated his leadership and commitment to the development of his people by promising to keep an eye on the SOCO project.

He assured the people that he would work closely with the government officials responsible for the project to ensure that it was implemented according to plan.