Multivet Ghana Ltd, a veterinary company has donated GH¢5000 cash cheque, 1000 bags of sachet water, and assorted items to support Citi FM/Citi TV’s #Relief4LowerVolta campaign.

Multivet Ghana Ltd explained that it donated the items as part of its social responsibilities and also because it was “greatly moved by the plight of the residents of the nine districts across the Volta, Eastern, and Greater Accra regions who had their homes and livelihoods damaged as a result of the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams. Some of our cherished customers are in these communities.”

Below is Multivet Ghana Ltd’s statement

CITI TV/CITI FM CAMPAIGN: MULTIVET GHANA LTD PRODUCTS PRESENTED TO THE AKOSOMBO FLOOD VICTIMS

We are representatives of Multivet Ghana Ltd, one of the leading Veterinary companies in Ghana (Accra and Kumasi). We import and distribute all products related to veterinary (Vaccines, drugs, feed additives, concentrates, etc.) nationwide.

We at Multivet, exist for the communities, as such we were greatly moved by the plight of the residents of the nine districts across the Volta, Eastern and Greater Accra regions who had their homes and livelihood damaged as a result of the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams and some of our cherished customers are in these communities!

It is for this reason, Multivet Gh Ltd, as part of our social responsibilities wish to present these following basic relief items to Citi TV/Citi FM’s relief campaign for the most vulnerable of the displaced in these communities:

GHS 5000 cash cheque

1000 bags of sachet water

5 bags of 25kg rice

2 boxes of tin tomatoes

2 boxes of cooking oil

3 boxes of noodles

A box of chocolate drinks

All employees and Management of Multivet Ghana Ltd are happy to help and pray that the affected areas will benefit from this initiative.

And we thank Citi TV/Citi FM’s relief campaign for this dignified initiative.