New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong has called on party delegates in the Western Region to ignore the advice of some corrupt leaders in the party when deciding who to vote for in the upcoming primaries.

Speaking at a rally in Takoradi to climax his showdown Health Walk, Mr Agyapong said that these leaders are unable to criticize the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) due to their own corrupt practices.

Agyapong also accused some NPP leaders in the Western Region of sabotaging his campaign during the Super Delegates’ conference, where he performed poorly.

Citi News’ Western Regional Correspondent, Akwasi Agyei Annim reports that the much talked about ‘showdown Health Walk’ in support of the Mr Agyapong’s presidential ambition hit the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis and saw some good patronage.

Some of the supporters of Ken Agyapong danced and sang to cheer him on for a victory in the November 4th Primaries. They told to Citi News that they believe he is the better aspirant to lead the NPP.

Addressing the supporters at the rally Mr Agyapong cautioned the supporters not to make a mistake to vote for aspirants who will lead the party to opposition.