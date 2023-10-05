Deputy Trade and Industry Minister, Michael Okyere Baafi wants more private investment into the vehicle assembling business to reduce the importation of vehicles into the country.

Mr Okyere Baafi says the government has created the enabling environment for such an investment to thrive.

Speaking to journalists after touring the premises of Zonda Tec Ghana Limited, the company that assembles Zonda Trucks in Ghana, Michael Okyere Baafi said: “We are very impressed with what we have seen here so far and it’s our hope that more and more companies will come on board.”

He added, “Since this government took over in 2017 we have all seen the transformation in terms of the vehicular industry, we have Nissan here, Toyota, and VW among others all assembling here, it has helped create jobs for our people and other things”.

CEO of Zonda Tec Ghana, Yang Yang who took the Minister round commended the government for the investor-friendly environment created over the year for companies in the automobile industry to thrive.

Madam Yang Yang, who was impressed with President Akufo-Addo’s commitment to the growth of the private sector, said: “Foreign investors appreciate the investor-friendly policies of your government adding that we assemble heavy-duty vehicles and train Ghanaians to be able to assemble them, even our drivers who are Ghanaians are able to fix their broken vehicles.”