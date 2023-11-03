The Customs Staff Association has shown its commitment to the welfare of victims of the Akosombo Dam Spillage by contributing GH₵225,000 to support Citi FM/Citi TV’s #Relief4LowerVolta campaign.

The campaign, initiated by Citi TV/Citi FM, seeks to provide relief to residents of the Lower Volta who have been affected by the Akosombo Dam Spillage.

The GH₵225,000 donation from the Customs Staff Association will play a crucial role in addressing immediate needs and providing relief to individuals and families facing adversity in parts of the Volta and Eastern regions.

The relief campaign by Citi TV/Citi FM aims to also construct resettlement centres for those impacted by the spillage.

The campaign has garnered support and attention from various organizations and individuals who have willingly contributed to the cause.

Ebenezer Bob Eshun, National Chairman of the Customs Staff Association donating the cheque on behalf of the association said the amount will help finance one of the resettlement units.

“When we heard the news we were worried so we met as executives and appealed to our general staff to make a voluntary contribution so that we could support them because the issues are far bigger than one group can handle. so have contributed our widow’s mite and we are here to do our presentation,” Ebenezer Bob Eshun said.

Emmanuel Kofi Tsamah, National Secretary of the Customs Staff Association added “We have contributed enough to finance a unit of the resettlement centres and…we are here with a cheque for GH₵225,000.”

Mr Tsamah also commended Citi TV/Citi FM for swiftly organising the relief campaign to help displaced residents in the Lower Volta.

The Customs Division’s donation is a significant boost to the campaign’s efforts and will contribute to making a positive impact on the lives of the affected residents.

Allied Ghana donates GHC40,000 and GHC10,000 worth of fuel

Allied Ghana, a prominent oil company has also made a significant contribution to support Citi TV/Citi FM’s ongoing relief campaign.

The company has donated GH₵40,000 in cash and an additional GH₵10,000 worth of fuel to assist in the #Relief4LowerVolta campaign.

The GH₵40,000 cash donation and the GH₵10,000 worth of fuel will play a vital role in addressing the immediate needs of the affected residents. It will enable the campaign to provide essential relief items.