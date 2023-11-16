One of the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate hopefuls in the Tamale South constituency, Alhaji Baba Alhassan, has urged delegates to rally behind a candidate capable of unseating Haruna Iddrisu from the seat.

In an interview with Citi News, Alhaji Baba Alhassan portrayed himself as the rightful contender to wrest the Tamale South seat from the incumbent.

He described Haruna Iddrisu as a prominent figure in the political landscape and stressed the necessity for the NPP to nominate a formidable candidate capable of reclaiming the seat from him.

“We want someone who can deliver. We want someone who can rescue the seat from Haruna Iddrisu in 2024, and I am coming to win.”

“We all know that Haruna is a giant in the political landscape, and we need a gorilla to wrestle the seat from Haruna Iddrisu.”

These sentiments were expressed by Alhaji Baba Alhassan during the NPP vetting process held inTamale, the capital of the Northern Region.

He confidently positions himself as a capable candidate to challenge and defeat the well-known Haruna Iddrisu of the NDC.