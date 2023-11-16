In the quest to assist in alleviating the plight of victims of the flooding in the Volta region, Longrich International Ghana has donated dozens of relief items to the victims in Mepe and surrounding towns that were hardest hit by the flooding caused by the spillage of the Akosombo dam.

The donation by Longrich, a consumer product manufacturing conglomerate, and its Ghanaian business partners, which is one of the largest presentations to the victims, was made up of essential food and non-food supplies aimed at addressing the needs of the victims.

The items included bags of rice, boxes of cooking oil, packs of bottled water, packs of toiletries, detergents, and mosquito repellents, and about 3,000 packs of Longrich’s Superklean sanitary pads and panty liners, all valued at over GH₵ 100,000.

Presenting the relief items, the Country Manager of Longrich, Mr. David Dai, said the gesture is in line with the company’s corporate social responsibility towards improving the welfare of the underprivileged in society.

He noted that the company and its partners considered the need to advance the relief package in response to calls for help by the affected communities and gave assurance of more support from the organization.

Mr. Dai mentioned that after the opening of the company’s multimillion-dollar production factory in Nigeria, which has created hundreds of jobs, the company intends to build a similar production plant in Ghana.

Receiving the items on behalf of the victims, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, the hardest-hit zone, expressed gratitude for the timely and substantial assistance provided by Longrich.

Stressing the devastating effect of the flooding on the livelihood of the people, he noted that such donations offer significant hope to the victims that they can rely on the benevolence of individuals and organizations to recover from the traumatic experience.

Touching on Longrich’s plan to build a production plant in Ghana, he noted that the chiefs and people of the area were ready to provide land for its intended factory project in Ghana, projecting the socio-economic benefits such a project can deliver to the people.

As part of the presentation, the staff and business partners of Longrich Ghana distributed some of the sanitary items to the victims, particularly women.

Business Partners of Longrich, who contributed to the donation, include Mrs. Sylvia Adjoa Lawson, Mrs. Lucy Mathias, Eugenia Huni Antwi, Nana Poku, Gifty Essel Cobbah, and Stella Dzikunu, and Star Directors Nick Owusu and Kennedy Amoako.

The devastating floods have left over 26,000 people displaced. North Tongu alone has recorded some 12,633 displaced people, with families seeking refuge in tents and school buildings across 21 camps.