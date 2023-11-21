The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has said the next NDC government will reverse the ban on importation of used vehicles.

He said this decision aims to generate more employment opportunities for the youth within the automobile industry.

In 2020, the government announced plans to prohibit the importation of used vehicles older than 10 years and to impose a complete ban on salvaged cars, commonly known as ‘accident cars’, pending the full passage of the Customs Amendment Bill.

Addressing artisans and traders at the Techiman Magazine, Mr. Mahama urged the government to consider procuring a significant portion of the newly assembled vehicles from automobile assembly companies in the country.

“There are vehicle assembly plants owned by foreigners with the goal of assembling vehicle parts and selling brand-new cars to Ghanaians. The affordability of these new cars is a challenge for many Ghanaians; the government should play a role in addressing this issue by purchasing a significant portion of these locally assembled cars.”

“Given the substantial demand for vehicles in the government sector, such a move could contribute to the profitability of these companies. Recognizing the financial constraints faced by ordinary Ghanaians in affording new cars, the NDC plans to eliminate the proposed ban on the importation of used vehicles,” John Dramani Mahama assured.