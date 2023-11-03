Some New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) say the undertaking signed by flagbearer aspirants in the upcoming election is appropriate.

On Thursday, presidential aspirants of the NPP signed an undertaking not to resign from the party if they lose the election on Saturday.

Some NPP MPs shared their thoughts on the electoral process with journalists in Accra on Friday.

Abuakwa South MP Samuel Atta-Akyea said, “If you believe that you want to come and deceive this great party and go into an election, and then you’ve lost and because of that you want to break away to give a semblance that there is disunity in the party then you are not a good candidate and a player.”

“So I believe that if you are well-meaning, you will sign onto the rules of the engagement. It adds to your integrity, it doesn’t subtract from your integrity.”

Okaikoi Central MP Patrick Boamah said, “Let me commend Prof Mike Oquaye’s committee for that initiative. We have an election to win in 2024, and we need everybody to come on board. Those who are aggrieved, those who are pained one way or the other.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Abdul-Jalilu Ateku, a political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, says the undertaking is invalid.

He believes that an aspirant may still choose to resign if they perceive that the elections were not conducted in a free and fair manner.

In an interview with Citi News, Dr. Ateku said it is important for the party to conduct a free and fair election on November 4 to ensure that all candidates are content with the outcome.

“If political parties want to keep people, then they must do things that will make the party attractive, rather than trying to force people. So, if the NPP is asking contestants to sign an undertaking so that they will not leave. I think it’s something that will not hold.”

“People will still leave if they do not organize credible elections. And people lose and they realize that they lost because someone procured the elections fraudulently, people will leave, and they cannot do anything about it,” he said.