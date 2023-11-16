The Obuasi East District Health Directorate is expected to deworm more than 24,000 school children in the district as part of a comprehensive nationwide deworming exercise in schools.

Officials from the District Health and Education Directorates were joined by the Chief Executive of the Obuasi East District, Hon. Faustina Amissah, to administer Praziquantel (600mg) and Albendazole (400mg) dosages to each child at St Joseph School, Wawase, based on their height.

The Obuasi East District Assembly and the Member of Parliament for the Obuasi East constituency, Hon. Dr. Patrick Boakye Yiadom, supported the exercise by donating a sachet of water for each child.

The campaign, aimed at promoting the well-being of school-age children, targets parasitic infections that can affect their growth and overall health. The medicines will be administered under the strict supervision of teachers to the school-age children at their respective schools with assistance from local health workers.

Hon. Faustina Amissah, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Obuasi East, encouraged active participation from the students, urging parents to support and engage their wards in the deworming exercise.

She again emphasized the interconnectedness of community health, stating that such programs do not only contribute to individual well-being but also create a healthier, more resilient society. The DCE concluded by expressing gratitude to all those involved, underscoring the significance of working together to ensure the success of programs that directly impact the well-being of our communities.

Health professionals who were on hand to administer the drugs to the children at St. Joseph School stressed the importance of preventive measures to safeguard against parasitic infections. The campaign also included educational sessions to raise awareness among students, teachers, and parents about the significance of regular deworming in maintaining optimal health.

The District Disease Control officer, Solomon Aduhene, expressed the Directorate’s commitment to extending the deworming program to various schools across the district, stating the need for a collective effort to promote the health and well-being of school children.

“The initiative aligns with the government’s broader healthcare goals, particularly in addressing preventable diseases and improving overall public health.”

He also said the primary objective of the initiative is to administer deworming medication to all school children, ranging from Kindergarten 1 to Junior High School 3. The goal is to enhance the health of school-age children, specifically addressing cases of anemia. The prescribed medications, praziquantel for combating schistosomiasis, and albendazole for addressing various worm infections, are intended to mitigate anemia and malnutrition among the targeted demographic. The administration of these drugs, he said, is strategically aimed at minimizing anemia cases in children.

The District Director of Education, Kwabena Owusu Nketia, highlighted the importance of annual deworming as a critical practice for both students and individuals, emphasizing that many diseases originate from worm infections.

Stressing the often-overlooked nature of this area, particularly in parental priorities, he mentioned the government’s initiative seeks to engage every student in Obuasi East.

“This comprehensive approach covers all 26 primary schools and 20 kindergarten schools, with a specific focus on KG 2 and 19 primary schools, excluding private institutions.”

He also underscored the anticipated positive outcome: ensuring every child undergoes deworming, emphasizing the crucial role of this health intervention.