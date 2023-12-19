The Electoral Commission has rescheduled the District Level Elections (DLEs) in some areas in the Ashanti and Eastern regions to Thursday, 21st December 2023.

The Commission in a statement issued on Tuesday indicated that the rescheduling had been necessitated by several technical challenges.

It apologised for the inconveniences caused in those electoral areas and assured voters of holding the elections on the new date.

“The Commission wishes to inform the General Public that due to a number of technical challenges, the District Level Elections in some Electoral Areas in the Ashanti and Eastern regions have been rescheduled to Thursday, 21st December 2023.”

“We apologise for the inconveniences caused to residents of these Electoral Areas. We assure the residents of the affected areas that the District Level Elections will be held on Thursday, the 21st of December 2023,” the EC stated.