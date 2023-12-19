Tyrone Marhguy, the young Rastafarian who was denied admission to Achimota School because of his dreadlocks, has made a triumphant return to the spotlight, this time not for controversy but for academic excellence.

In a remarkable turn of events, Marhguy has aced the West African Senior Secondary School Examinations (WASSCE), scoring an impressive 8 As.

His rejection by Achimota in 2021 ignited a nationwide debate and a social media storm, with accusations of discrimination against Marhguy and fellow student Oheneba Nkrabea.

The issue escalated to the courtroom, culminating in a landmark victory for the students.

The Human Rights Court ruled in favour of Marhguy and Nkrabea, calling the school’s policy towards dreadlocks unjustified and an infringement on their religious rights.

This victory has, however, been eclipsed by Marhguy’s recent academic feat. A viral photo of his alleged WASSCE results has sent social media buzzing once again, showcasing his exceptional performance across eight subjects.

While neither Marhguy nor Achimota School has officially confirmed the results, the news has undeniably sparked both congratulations and renewed discussion about the initial controversy.