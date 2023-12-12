The head of the Public Relations unit at the Ghana Education Service (GES), Cassandra Twum Ampofo, says the eleven Senior High School (SHS) heads interdicted by the Service blatantly ignored directives.

Some eleven SHS heads have been asked to step aside for investigations to proceed for allegedly selling unapproved items and charging unauthorized fees in their respective schools.

The Ghana Education Service, in separate statements, noted that it has initiated investigations into the conduct of the headteachers.

According to the GES, the headteachers were accused of charging students various unapproved fees, including payments for house dues, books, and calculators.

Others were also accused of charging fees for the admission process, the printing of slips and files, and hymn books.

During an interview on Eyewitness News, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, indicated that all heads of schools, including the interdicted ones, were extensively engaged by the GES on the directives.

She noted that there were instances where the heads were engaged physically and via Zoom, adding that their interdictions would help the Service probe further the allegations levelled against them.

“They operated against our administrative rules; we had an extensive engagement with these heads. We told them there shouldn’t be any charges, no other extra prospectus or what these days they classify as school-specified. These 11 heads, we found out that they were charging other monies or selling certain items. That was not what we discussed with them, and so for them to go against this directive, we needed to let them step aside so that we investigate further to find out why they went against the directive to charge fees or sell these items on campus. All heads knew the directive,” she said.

She stressed, “Aside from my director general meeting all of them physically and also via Zoom in batches, we have engaged the regional directors, who also, in turn, met all heads of Senior High Schools in their respective regions.”

The GES PRO refuted claims that the interdicted heads received their letters through social media.

“We have copies of the letters from the various regional directors with their names indicated. It wasn’t even a press release for them to even say that it’s out there that they have been interdicted. These are specific letters addressed to these specific heads, signed by the various regional directors. They have copies of the letters, and we also have our copies here,” Cassandra Twum Ampofo asserted.

She expressed worry that some of the interdicted heads allegedly prevented the students who couldn’t afford to purchase the unauthorized items from going through the admission processes.

“Our biggest worry is the fact that they were not allowing the students to go through the admission process unless these items were bought,” she stated.

She indicated that the heads will be given a fair hearing when they appear before the regional directors.

“The next step is that we are giving them a fair hearing; they are appearing before their various regional directors. We hope that in two weeks’ time, they will give us their report and make their recommendations known. If there’s a need to reinstate them, why not? We will let the public know,” the GES PRO assured.

The interdicted headteachers could be found in schools in the Greater Accra Region, Eastern Region, Ashanti Region, and Bono Region.