The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged Ghanaians to help secure a brighter future for the country by kicking out the governing New Patriotic Party in the 2024 polls.

According to the NDC, Ghana’s current economic hardships were a result of mismanagement by the governing party.

In a New Year message, the NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, urged Ghanaians to view the upcoming election in 2024 as a chance to turn the fortunes of the country around.

“In the spirit of unity and shared aspirations for progress, let us recognize this upcoming election as an opportunity to shape a brighter future and address the challenges imposed by the present leadership. Despite the economic difficulties, the National Democratic Congress remains committed to serving the interests of all Ghanaians, working towards a future characterized by inclusivity, economic development, and social harmony.”

“As we bid farewell to 2023, a year marked by economic hardships inflicted by the current NPP government, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) extends warm New Year wishes to the resilient people of Ghana,” Mr. Kwetey stated.

Find below the full statement of the NDC: