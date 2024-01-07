Seven persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the butchering of three individuals at Kyekyire near Brongkong in the Afigya Kwabre South district of the Ashanti Region.

The incident, which occurred on 30th December 2023, according to eyewitnesses, was a result of a clash between two groups of young men.

Joyce Osei Assibey, the assembly member for the Kyekyire-Kyerease electoral area, confirmed this to Citi News.

She stated that a group of young men wielding weapons began pelting stones at some persons and vandalized vehicles at their residence in Kyekyire.

In retaliation, the young men faced off with the group, resulting in three persons dying while others sustained injuries.

The police subsequently arrested seven persons for their alleged involvement in the act.

Joyce Osei Assibey, the assembly member for the area, disclosed that the residents are living in fear as a result of the incident, with some fleeing their homes.