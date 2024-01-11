The Black Stars of Ghana held their first training session in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, after arriving for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

All the players, including Mohammed Kudus, were involved in Coach Chris Hughton’s training session in Abidjan.

Before their inaugural training session, the team garnered attention on social media for their striking attire before their departure to Ivory Coast and subsequent arrival in the West African country.

Departing in all-white kaftans, they added a touch of kente upon their early arrival days before the tournament commences.

Ghana is in Group B with Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique; Ghana plays Cape Verde first on January 14.