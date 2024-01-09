The Ghana Charismatic Bishops Conference asserts that the leadership, life, and ministry of the late former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost (CoP), Apostle Dr. Michael Ntumy, built the church as one of the greatest Christian denominations.

In a statement sympathizing with the CoP and the family of the late former Chairman, the Conference mentioned that Apostle Ntumy’s life promoted the mission of Jesus Christ.

“We give thanks, even at this trying time, for the life and ministry of the Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy. His leadership, life and ministry have built one of the greatest Christian denominations in our days, touching the lives of millions across Ghana and the world. The mission of our Lord Jesus Christ – to build His church and for the gates of hell not to prevail against it – has been greatly promoted by the life and works of Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy.”

“We the leaders, and members of the Ghana Charismatic Bishops Conference, cannot refrain from extending our deepest sympathies to Apostle Dr. Ntumy’s family and to our brethren of the Church of Pentecost that is grieving the loss of one of its notable and courageous leaders. Our heartfelt condolences go especially to his wife and their children. May the thoughts and memories of your dear father bring you consolation in this difficult time. Our prayer is for the presence and operations of Our Gracious Comforter, God the Holy Spirit to be present and move in your lives and days,” it said.

The conference said that though it was a painful loss to the family of God on earth, it was convinced that it was a precious transition of a child of the Almighty God.

