The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region is urging voters to reject parliamentary candidates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.

The NDC contends that NPP MPs, despite their dominance in the region, have failed to bring the needed development to the Ashanti Region and do not deserve to continue representing them in Parliament.

Currently, the ruling New Patriotic Party holds 42 out of the 47 constituencies with sitting members of parliament while the opposition National Democratic Congress has four with an independent MP in the Fomena constituency.

The leadership of the NDC in the Ashanti Region has, however, accused NPP MPs of failing to lobby for development in the region, citing poor road networks and abandoned infrastructure projects.

The NDC maintains that NPP MPs spend much of their resources during their primaries and forget about the region’s development, as they usually sail through during the general elections.

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NDC, Andrew Augustus Nana Kwasi, says the party is targeting to win additional seats from constituencies in the upcoming elections.

“The NPP is taking the people of the Ashanti region for granted because they know that when they win their primaries, they consider themselves MPs. Therefore, the money that they have to use to develop the various constituencies is normally given to their delegates, so they don’t respect the people of the Ashanti region.

“I am on my knees, begging you to give the parliamentary candidates of the NDC the chance because we have the men, and we are appealing to the people of the Ashanti region to change our voting styles and vote for the NDC.”

The chairman also urged communicators and supporters of the NDC to refrain from politics of insults and attacks.

“We are going to conduct a decent campaign, and I promise the people of the Ashanti region thatI am going to lead a decent campaign.”