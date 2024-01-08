President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has criticized the Nana Akufo-Addo government for preventing New Africa Foundation from organizing its widely publicized Convention 2024.

The Pan African event, Convention 2024, was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at Black Star Square, coinciding with Ghana’s Constitution Day, but was called off a few hours before the program.

The organizers, in a statement, indicated that the government directed them to cancel the event at the last minute.

The Diaspora Affairs Directorate at the Office of the President, in a statement, explained that it revoked its earlier decision approving the event to be held at the Black Star Square due to an “unforeseen state event” scheduled to be held at the same venue.

In a Facebook post, President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s action and explanation, stating that it contradicts assertions made by President Akufo-Addo.

“The President in his Constitution Day speech promised to uphold individual liberties and guarantee freedom of assembly and association. Less than five hours after his speech, his office strangely torpedoed a licensed public event a group of law-abiding citizens had put together, leaving thousands stranded as heavily armed security forces barred entry to the venue. The reason? The President’s office had booked the same venue for an unspecified event. Chaotic, reckless, and brigandry!”