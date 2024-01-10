The Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has been released.

Mr Ofosu Nkansah who is also contesting against the incumbent, Anyimadu Antwi, for the Asante Akim Central parliamentary seat, was arrested by the Special Prosecutor on Wednesday, January 10, for allegedly distributing money to delegates ahead of the NPP Parliamentary primaries.

Felix Amakye, the New Patriotic Party’s Asante Akim Central constituency secretary, revealed in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM that the report of money distribution was brought to the attention of the Special Prosecutor by Nkansah’s political rival, Mr Anyimadu Antwi.

Contrary to the accusation, the Member of Parliament for Asante Akim Central, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, denied any knowledge of the arrest when speaking with Citi News.

“I have no clue about what the secretary is alleging and it is about time for us to do the elections and the primaries are still around the corner and this is not a do-or-die affair. The secretary has taken sides with one of the contenders and has been speaking passionately and there is pain in the constituency speaking to delegates.

“If you are talking about reporting anybody to the OSP, I have no idea, but he [ Felix Amakye] is on record saying that my preferred candidate has been paying GH¢500,000 and promised to pay GH¢1 million to people and he said these things on Facebook.”