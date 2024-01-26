The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) is cautioning delegates and candidates to refrain from vote-buying during the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries on Saturday, January 27.

The CEO of the National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, is under investigation over allegations of vote-buying during the vetting of nominees for the primaries.

Speaking to Citi News, the Executive Director of GII, Mary Addah, says though these inducements may be attractive, both delegates and aspirants should know that both are liable and could be prosecuted.

“The criminal act offense criminalizes the offense of vote-buying. There are a lot of things that happen during these processes. Some of these inducements could be attractive to them, but they should remember that these are crimes they could be prosecuted for. Both those who want to represent their constituents and delegates, they should remember that both are liable,” Mary Addah said.

The NPP will conduct elections on Saturday in constituencies with sitting MPs.

————————————

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital