Adansi Asokwa Parliamentary candidate Samuel Binfoh Darkwah has strongly refuted accusations from the incumbent Member of Parliament, KT Hammond, who claimed that Binfoh had hired thugs to assault his supporters during the ongoing NPP parliamentary primaries.

In response to the allegations, Mr Binfoh Darkwah dismissed them, asserting that the Trade Minister’s claims stem from frustration over his unsuccessful attempts to have him disqualified from the race.

KT Hammond, the current MP for Adansi Asokwa, accused Samuel Binfoh Darkwah of deploying thugs to attack his supporters.

The outspoken MP reported the alleged attacks to the police at the voting centre, but Binfoh Darkwah countered by asserting that the Minister of Trade and Industry had threatened to use thugs against him.

“I’m wondering what time the attack took place, who was in charge, involved or whatsoever. I’m at a loss, I don’t know anything about this, honestly. It’s just a clear sign of frustration, a clear sign of someone desperate. If he doesn’t know me, it’s not news. He claimed that I should be disqualified, but it didn’t take place.

“He desired that today would have been a popular acclamation, but because it didn’t happen, he could come up with anything. If you look at the two of us, you can see who is frustrated, who is worried, who is losing. The last time [primaries] he was saved, but not this time around,” Mr Darkwah.

