Director of the Police Public Affairs Directorate, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, has attributed the reduction in robbery incidents in the country to the deliberate and committed efforts of the current police administration.

ACP Ansah-Akrofi told Umaru Sanda Amadu on Face to Face on Citi TV that the current police administration prioritized tackling violent crimes, including robberies when it took charge of the Ghana Police Service.

She said special anti-robbery teams were stationed in robbery-prone areas, which has led to improving results and reduced violent crimes in such areas.

“A lot of work has gone into fighting robberies. When the current administration and board members took over the affairs of the Police Service, one of the areas that they knew required tackling was fighting crime, especially robberies, and so special teams were set up in robbery-prone areas to ensure that they put in place operations to control such crimes.”

ACP Ansah-Akrofi added that the Police Service continues to intensify intelligence gathering across the country and is committed to fighting crimes.

“We have also done a lot of intelligence work so our intel teams across the country continue to work to get information on criminal gangs and networks, and we move on them as and when necessary. In most of our releases, when there is a robbery, our response and determination to go after the suspects and arrest them have been largely successful, so we are leaving no stone unturned.”

