The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) is warning students to refrain from pursuing unaccredited programs at various universities in Ghana or risk being denied employment in government institutions.

Additionally, the commission states that students who study such programs will not be allowed to undergo their national service.

Speaking to journalists in Kumasi after engaging Vice Chancellors of technical universities in Kumasi, the Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, Prof. Ahmed Abdulai Jinapor, noted that these far-reaching measures are aimed at ensuring that all schools offer only accredited courses.

“We decide when accreditation starts and when it ends. Regarding those that have not been accredited previously, where we have people source for such programs. We try as much as we can to clear that backlog to make sure that all those programs that were not accredited, those programs are given accreditation.

He added, “Programs that have not been accredited that are advertised on institutions are going to be out on our website with the caption that they are not accredited. We are working with the National Service Secretariat to ensure that graduates from such institutions do not undergo national service. If you happen to have sourced a program from such institutions that are not accredited, you will not be placed on national service. Programs that are not accredited and are sourced by graduates may not be given employment.”

Prof. Ahmed Jinapor further noted that henceforth, tertiary institutions would not be accredited to offer courses outside their niche areas.

