In a heartfelt gesture of support, Lift Us Foundation, a dedicated NGO championing the cause of persons living with disabilities, has stepped forward to offer assistance where it’s needed most.

With unwavering commitment, the Foundation has graciously donated five much-needed wheelchairs to the Emergency and Accident unit of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Recognizing the critical importance of mobility for those facing challenges in walking, the Lift Us Foundation seized the opportunity to make a difference.

Standing before the hospital’s esteemed leadership, Fred Duhoe, Director of Lift Us Foundation and a distinguished broadcast journalist with Citi FM and Citi TV, passionately appealed to the public: “Let us rally together to ensure that every ward at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has a minimum of ten functional wheelchairs, providing aid to all who require them.”

The Lift Us Foundation was formed by some alumni of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, GIJ, 2015 batch, presented the wheelchairs to Dr. Frank Owusu-Sekyere, the Director of Medical Affairs, and the Head of the Department of the Emergency and Accident unit, alongside other key hospital figures.

Dr. Frank Owusu-Sekyere, moved by the Foundation’s generosity, expressed deep gratitude, emphasizing the vital role of partnerships in sustaining healthcare services and making them accessible to all.

This act of benevolence is not an isolated incident for the Lift Us Foundation. In the past, the Foundation extended a helping hand to some PWDs at the University of Ghana, as well as to women and children in need. The impact made by the Foundation reaches beyond healthcare, as demonstrated by the installation of solar lights in Siamekome, a remote island community in the Volta region previously devoid of electricity.

With this latest donation, Lift Us Foundation reaffirms its commitment to fostering positive change within communities towards the less privileged and vulnerable. This effort was made possible thanks to the invaluable support of partners like TAQA Ghana, who share in their vision of empowerment and inclusivity.

The Lift Us Foundation’s unwavering dedication to making a tangible difference in the lives of those who need it most is unwavering.