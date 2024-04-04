Salam Mustapha, the National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has stated that the party is determined to win the upcoming December polls by ‘hook or crook.’

His comments echo similar statements by Bryan Acheampong, the Member of Parliament for Abetifi, who stated that the NPP does not intend to hand over power to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the forthcoming elections.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Point Blank on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Wednesday, Mr Mustapha backed the Agric Minister’s stance.

He opined that that the NPP would win the elections through hard work. He further noted that the NDC, which he described as a lazy party, wouldn’t be handed power by the NPP, who he believes would work diligently to win the election.

“Today inflation is around 23% and by the time we will hit the elections, we are likely going to be within 15, 16% of inflation rate and further see the decline of prices of goods and services. based on that we are extremely confident that we are going to win the elections.”

“If you don’t win an election. How does somebody hand over power to you…They are a lazy party. Even common collation of results they can’t collate. So, it is not us who will go and sit and do diligent work, win our election and come and give it to you.

“It will not happen…Everybody is subject to their interpretation. Our interpretation is that we are going to work hard to win the elections. I have said that by hook or crook, we will win the election. It means that we are going to put in hard work and we have been doing so,” he stated.

