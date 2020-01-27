The office of the Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa- Naa Abubakri Mahama has said it will only accept the apology of the Northern Regional Police Command if officers involved in an assault of a civilian are punished.

Some police officers reportedly assaulted a driver who tried to seek refuge at the Ya-Naa’s palace on January 16, 2020 at 9:30 pm.

However, the Police Command in a statement apologized to the Yaa-Naa and his court for the unprofessional conduct while assuring them that the officers involved will be punished.

Secretary to the Overlord of Dagbon, Mohammed Abdul-Rahman, however, said they are hopeful that the police will keep their word by punishing the culprits.

“The position is that, actually he will accept the apology based on the condition that was given. That is, those colleagues who misbehaved have to be dealt with accordingly. Until they deal with them, then the apology will be accepted. He will not understand, if they fail to. Actually, the police assured that they will deal with them according to the law of this country. The issue is that, what they have done has caused a lot to the kingdom. The chiefs, the elders and those that matter are looking up to the chief. They also have their way of handling it but the chief said, nobody should do anything to jeopardize the peace in Dagbon. He assured them that, what the Regional Commander told him, will be done,” he said.

Background

On January 19, 2020, the Police Administration, interdicted five police officers on duty at Bimbilla in the Northern Region for allegedly assaulting a truck driver.

According to a statement, the driver, who was driving an articulated truck, was said to have allegedly ignored police signals to stop at three different checkpoints.

He, however, run to the Ya – Na’s palace for cover after he was chased by some police officers for refusing to stop when he was asked to do so at a checkpoint.

But the officers entered the place, “arrested the victim and allegedly assaulted him, injuring him in the process.”

The officers, Corporal Kenneth Amoah Korsah, Lance Corporal Prince Agyeman Duah, Lance Corporal Prince Setordzi Minadzi, Lance Corporal Bruce Xornam and Lance Corporal Samuel Takyi were later interdicted by the Police Service for their behaviour.

Later, the Northern Regional Police Command also apologised to the Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Abubakri Mahama for the unfortunate incident that occurred at the Yaa-Naa’s palace.

The Northern Regional Police Commander, COP Timothy Yoosa Bonga while apologizing for the conduct of the officers, assured Yaa-Naa and the good people of Dagbon that such unprofessional behaviour will not be repeated.