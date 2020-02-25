Van Moorhouse Foundation, an international-based Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) has donated boxes of clothing in support of Citi FM/TV’s Heritage Caravan project.

The Administrative Coordinator of Van Moorhouse Foundation, Dr. Osborn who led the team in the presentation of the items reiterated the foundation’s position in contributing its quota to quality health delivery service in the country.

Speaking on the sidelines of the foundation’s commitment to healthcare delivery, he called on the government to construct facilities to support health professionals who are posted to rural areas to improve healthcare delivery.

Also, he entreated health personnel to adhere to rural postings to boost healthcare delivery in deprived communities.

He lauded Citi FM/Citi TV‘s project and called on Ghanaians to support the cause.

The Heritage Caravan is a fun-filled road trip which takes place in the month of March, giving patrons an opportunity to learn about the diversity in culture, people and places, as they tour various regions and exciting destinations across the country.

This year’s Heritage Caravan would be visiting 12 out of the 16 regions of the country.

About Van Moorhouse Foundation

Van Moorhouse Foundation is a non-profit charitable organization with enhancing lives by offering support, through donations, health checks, counselling and education to the poor and vulnerable in the society, according to their needs and irrespective of their background.