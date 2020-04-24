The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has once again predicted victory for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the December 2020 general elections.

Findings by the business intelligence unit show that although the ongoing process of selecting parliamentary candidates represents a test of cohesion for the two main political parties, NPP will retain power as the party is seen as a better custodian of the economy than the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

This is not the first time that the EIU has tipped the NPP to secure re-election in 2020 polls. The same prediction was made in December 2019.

However, in the latest report issued on Thursday, April 23, 2020, the EIU maintained that despite the challenges brought on by the Coronavirus pandemic, it is almost impossible for the NDC to recapture power from the ruling party.

It, however, indicated that, if the NDC can present a coherent opposition and hold the NPP to account for unfulfilled campaign promises such as faster progress on infrastructure development, the election could be ‘closely contested’.

“In the upcoming presidential poll, the incumbent, Nana Akufo-Addo, will face a challenge from John

Mahama who was elected leader of the NDC in February 2019. The campaign for the 2016 election was dominated by public concerns over a faltering economy, which many Ghanaians still associate with Mr. Mahama. Ahead of this election, the NPP has focused on infrastructure development (such as improving internet and electricity access, as well as roads, in rural areas) and outlined ambitious growth plans for cash-crop yields, which would bolster rural incomes.”

“Despite the uncertainties posed by the pandemic, the Economist Intelligence Unit believes that it will be difficult for the NDC under Mr. Mahama to portray itself as the better custodian of Ghana’s economy. We, therefore, expect Mr. Akufo-Addo and the NPP to secure re-election. However, if the NDC can present a coherent challenge and hold the NPP to account on its unfulfilled campaign promises—such as faster progress on infrastructure

development—the elections could be closely contested,” the EIU further pointed out.

Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2016 elections, beat then-President John Mahama by polling 5,716,026 million votes, representing 53.85%, while John Mahama polled 4,713,277 million votes representing 44.40%, the worse so far for an incumbent President.

There’ll be a change of government – NDC

But the last the EIU issued out a similar report, the NDC was unfazed about the prediction.

The opposition party was convinced that its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama will be elected President at the polls.

A Deputy General Secretary of the party, Peter Otokunor speaking on the chances of the party ahead of the 2020 polls, insisted that there would be a true ‘change of government’.

“There will be an obvious change in government. The NDC will be winning the December 7 polls and President Mahama will become the President again. While we look at 2020 with hope, we are not oblivious of the fact that 2019 was that of misery and hardship. People had really gone through tough times”, he told Citi News.

Meanwhile, the conduct of the December 7, 2020 polls remains uncertain given the fact that many of the electoral activities in the build-up to the polls have been put on hold until further notice as a result of the pandemic.