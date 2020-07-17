The bodies of two police officers who were declared missing at Jacobu in the Ashanti Region have been retrieved from the Oda River.

The development was confirmed in a post on the police service’s Twitter page.

The two officers drowned after the boat they were travelling in capsised on the Oda River on Thursday.

Update: Suspected Drowning of Two Police Officers. The bodies of the two Police Officers have been retrieved from the Oda River. Investigation still ongoing. pic.twitter.com/CLpt1JdZmv — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) July 17, 2020

The officers, both Lance Corporals, have been identified as Stephen Kyeremeh and Amedius Akwesi Boateng.

They were part of a four-member team that was returning from a manhunt of suspected robbers on Wednesday when the incident happened.

The two other police officers were, however, able to swim ashore.

According to the Ghana Police Service, investigations into the incident are still ongoing.