The High Court in Accra has charged some 31 individuals, who were arrested on suspicion that they engaged in the disturbances believed to have been undertaken by the Homeland Study Group Foundation in the Volta Region last Friday.

The 31 who appeared in court on Monday, September 23, 2020, did not have their pleas taken.

What happened?

Ghanaians woke up on Friday to reports that the group had blocked some major roads leading into the Volta Region.

They mounted roadblocks on the Juapong–Accra, and Sogakope–Accra main roads.

The roadblocks were subsequently cleared as security agencies took control of the highways and strategic installations within the region.

HSGF wants the Volta Region sections of the northern part of Ghana to be an autonomous country known as Western Togoland.

The group has made a number of attempts to push for the secession of the Volta Region from Ghana for the creation of a Western Togoland.

The group even declared independence for the Western Togoland on May 9, 2019.

Thirty of them were arrested in Juapong in the Eastern Region and one other was arrested at Akuse in the Volta Region.

The list includes 30 males and one female aged between 16 and 70 years.