Ghanaian artiste, socialite, and entrepreneur, Mona 4Reall, has released a new song that features Shatta Wale.

The song, titled ‘Baby’, was produced by Mix Master Garzy with visuals, directed by Rex.

With catchy hooks and melodies, ‘Baby’ is about two lovers professing their undying love for each other.

Gradually, Mona 4 Reall is earning a spot in the Ghanaian music space. So far, she has four songs to her credit: Badder Than, Fine Girl, God’s Child, and her latest ‘Baby’.

Contrary to comments that she may just be doing music for fun, Mona says she really means business.

As a result, she has even hired a voice coach and a dance instructor, to help perfect her act.

Born in 1992, she was raised in Tamale, in the northern part of Ghana, with her siblings. She is of mixed heritage, as her father is Lebanese and her mother, a Ghanaian.

She has currently signed on as an act under a joint partnership with Quick Angels limited.

Currently, she is the brand ambassador for Pinkberry Ghana and Richie Rich gummies, a US Ice Cream and gummy bear’s product with a franchise in Ghana.

She is also the face of Coli, a Ghanaian-owned telecommunication network in Ghana.

Watch ‘Baby’ below: